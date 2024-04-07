GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.36 and last traded at $35.79. Approximately 1,388,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,179,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 3.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.26.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,322,801.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,287 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,634,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.