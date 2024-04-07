Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average of $123.83.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.