Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 995 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 162.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BBHY opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

