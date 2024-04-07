Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,765 shares of company stock worth $24,201,987 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.8 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

