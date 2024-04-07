Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 195.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

