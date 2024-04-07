Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $79,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

