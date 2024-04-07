Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,235.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,172.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,020.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $714.98 and a 12-month high of $1,246.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

