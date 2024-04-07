Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.