Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 326,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in HP by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,294 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 45,382 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.