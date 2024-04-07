Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 35,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 69,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Global X China Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $292.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X China Consumer ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 96.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

