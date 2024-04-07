GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GSK has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities research analysts predict that GSK will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 90,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in GSK by 37.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,834 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

