GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 3,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

GT Biopharma Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTBP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

