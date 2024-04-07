Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after buying an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,541,000 after buying an additional 96,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 146.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after buying an additional 603,743 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HASI opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 123.88%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.