Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.1 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

