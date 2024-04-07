Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

