Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. TheStreet upgraded Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $930,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,176.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,458,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,660,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,703,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,899,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,052,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,727 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

