Head-To-Head Review: Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) versus Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) and Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Get Solitron Devices alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solitron Devices and Camtek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A $0.32 55.99 Camtek $315.38 million 11.16 $78.63 million $1.62 48.39

Camtek has higher revenue and earnings than Solitron Devices. Camtek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solitron Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A Camtek 24.93% 18.92% 11.40%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Solitron Devices and Camtek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solitron Devices and Camtek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solitron Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Camtek 0 0 7 0 3.00

Camtek has a consensus price target of $71.14, indicating a potential downside of 9.24%. Given Camtek’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camtek is more favorable than Solitron Devices.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Solitron Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Camtek shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Solitron Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of Camtek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Camtek beats Solitron Devices on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solitron Devices

(Get Free Report)

Solitron Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products. It also provides joint army/navy transistors, diodes, and standard military drawings voltage regulators. The company's semiconductor products are used as components of military, commercial, and aerospace electronic equipment, such as ground and airborne radar systems, power distribution systems, missiles, missile control systems, satellites, and space applications, as well as for non-military, scientific, and industrial applications. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Far East, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications. It also develops automatic defect classification, which provides automatic defect classification of color images utilizing deep learning techniques to reduce and eliminate manual verification. In addition, the company offers MicroProf AP, a wafer metrology tool for applications at 3D packaging process steps; MicroProf DI, an optical inspection tool that enables inspection of structured and unstructured wafers for manufacturing process; MicroProf FE, a 2D/3D wafer metrology tool that serve front end HVM fab; MicroProf FS, an wafer metrology tool configurable for wafer foundry; MicroProf PT for hybrid metrology applications to common panel sizes; MicroProf MHU metrology tool, a material handling unit for semiconductor, MEMS, sapphire, and LED industries; MicroProf TL, an optical surface measurement tool for fully automatic 3D surface measurements; MicroProf 100, a universal surface metrology tool for determination of topography and film and sample thickness; MicroProf 200, a measuring device for contactless and non-destructive characterization of surfaces and films; and MicroProf 300, a SurfaceSens technology for quality assurance, development, and manufacturing. It serves semiconductor manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, integrated device manufacturers, and wafer level packaging subcontractors. Camtek Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.