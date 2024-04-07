Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Position Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,861 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.08% of Hillman Solutions worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,490.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hillman Solutions news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,490.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,511.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

HLMN stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.16 and a beta of 1.72. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

