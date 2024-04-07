Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 0.4% Higher

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $359.33 and last traded at $359.22. 617,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,216,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.68.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.71. The firm has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.