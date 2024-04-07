Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Financial Review

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) and Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Hovnanian Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A $0.09 20.57 Hovnanian Enterprises $2.76 billion 0.34 $205.89 million $27.81 5.48

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey. Hovnanian Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Wimpey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 0 3 0 0 2.00 Hovnanian Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taylor Wimpey and Hovnanian Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Hovnanian Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A Hovnanian Enterprises 7.45% 58.22% 9.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Taylor Wimpey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises beats Taylor Wimpey on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans, title insurance, and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

