HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,035 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in HP by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,867 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in HP by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 303,462 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

