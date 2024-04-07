Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NARI stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,404.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

