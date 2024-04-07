Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.39 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

