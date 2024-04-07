Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

