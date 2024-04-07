Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells $12,436.72 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $12,436.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,863.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Joseph Sanborn sold 477 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $5,480.73.

EverQuote Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EVER opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVER. B. Riley boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

