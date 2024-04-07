Insider Selling: Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Director Sells $10,870.00 in Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $10,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,818. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Nicholas George Pappas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Nicholas George Pappas sold 1,300 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $9,178.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Nicholas George Pappas sold 1,500 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $8,895.00.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE HRTG opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.