Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,328,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,000,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 4,497 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $131,222.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Insmed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Insmed by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 215,093 shares during the period.

Insmed stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

