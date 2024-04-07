Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $25,595,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $25,595,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 8,912 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $392,217.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,934,604.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,203,663 shares of company stock worth $262,434,904. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intapp by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intapp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Price Performance

Intapp stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. Intapp has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

