International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 67,864 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 109,458.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $82,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $626,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MTD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,300.84 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,260.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,160.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.