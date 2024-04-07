International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21,324.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,467 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of The Cigna Group worth $85,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CI opened at $362.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

