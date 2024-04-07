International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,584,234 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4,812.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584,234 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $77,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.