International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 183,288 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Pool worth $73,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Trading Up 0.3 %

POOL opened at $396.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 33.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.63.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

