International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 8,607,912 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $4,121,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.