International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $91.66 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 33,600.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Rockwell Automation worth $91,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $279.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

