International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $73.72 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,727,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $878.87.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $879.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $882.51 and its 200 day moving average is $714.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

