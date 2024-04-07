International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $76.43 Million in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 562,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,425,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.01% of iShares Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $132.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.14. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.