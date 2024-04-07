International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $80.34 Million in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,340,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 468,938 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,398,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the period.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14.
About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.
