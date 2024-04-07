International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 210,893 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 37,862.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,893 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $93,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $431.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.46 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.