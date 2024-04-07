International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 210,893 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 37,862.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,893 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $93,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $431.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.46 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
