International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 951.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.35% of FS KKR Capital worth $75,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 990.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,845 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 227,573 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $2,397,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

