International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,544,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,953,000 after purchasing an additional 116,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

