International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on IGT. Truist Financial cut their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in International Game Technology by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

