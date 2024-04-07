Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.3% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $440.88 and last traded at $440.86. 15,284,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 44,513,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.34.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.01.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

