Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.3% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $440.88 and last traded at $440.86. 15,284,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 44,513,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.34.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
