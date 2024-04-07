IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Shares Down 0%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

IQ Real Return ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Real Return ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IQ Real Return ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter.

About IQ Real Return ETF

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

