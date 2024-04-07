iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Up 3.6%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.19 and last traded at $111.19. 72,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 441,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.66). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.05% and a negative return on equity of 56.38%. The business had revenue of $132.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $153,791.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $179,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,687.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,972,000 after buying an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,997,000 after acquiring an additional 359,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,163,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

