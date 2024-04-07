iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Up 3.6%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.19 and last traded at $111.19. 72,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 441,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.64.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.66). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $132.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $179,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,687.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

