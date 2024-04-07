iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,173,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.41% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,520,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.46. The stock has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.