iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 437.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,173,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,026,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 200,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVV stock opened at $520.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

