iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $41.28. Approximately 63,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 164,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $214.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 170.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35,097 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

