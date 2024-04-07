iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.18. Approximately 42,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 35,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $141.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,264,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

