iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $154.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.